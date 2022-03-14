Dietary Supplement Salesman Sentenced For Anabolic Steroid Distribution

by

A dietary supplement salesman has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute anabolic steroids, according to a notice from the U.S. Justice Department. The salesman, James Boccuzzi, director of sales for the company, led sales for a sports and dietary supplement company called Blackstone Labs LLC, that was based in Boca Raton, Florida.

A jury convicted him in December 2021 of conspiracy to defraud the FDA and conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids. He was sentenced to 51 months by U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas of the Southern District of Florida.

Boccuzzi and co-conspirators conspired to defraud the FDA and to illegally manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids that were controlled substances under the Designed Anabolic Steroid Control Act. Evidence at trail also established that Boccuzzi and his co-conspirators quickly sold off other Blackstone products containing certain stimulants after they received an FDA warning letter telling them that the products were unlawful to sell as supplements. A fraudulent “Certificate of Free Sale,” was also created, representing Boccuzzi as an employee of the FDA in order to ship Blackstone Labs products internationally.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement, “Dietary supplement distributors and manufacturers cannot ignore the law. The Department of Justice will work with law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute individuals and companies who disregard public safety to make a profit.”

Special Agent in Charge Justin C. Fielder, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA-OCI) Miami Field Office added, “Drug products that are disguised as supplements can pose a serious risk to the health of U.S. consumers. We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who jeopardize the public health.”

In all, eight people and three companies were convicted of felonies in connection with the activities of Blackstone Labs. They were ordered to forfeit a total of nearly $8 million. Boccuzzi is the last defendant to be sentenced in this case.