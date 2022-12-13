Discovery Cubes Animal Hide And Seek Toy Recalled For Choking

by

Discovery Cubes Animal Hide And Seek Activity Toy is being recalled for a possible choking hazard. The seam on the toy’s house can open, which allows access to the toy’s filling. This poses a choking and ingestion hazard. One consumer noticed the open seam on the toy’s house. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Habermaass Corp Inc, doing business as HABA USA, of Skaneateles, New York.

About 800 of these units were sold at specialty toy stores nationwide. They were also sold at Habausa.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon from August 2022 through October 2022 for about $30.00

The toy is in the shape of a house made with multicolored fabric. The toy animals that are inside the house include a fox, a hedgehog, and a mouse. The toys have different pockets and rings. The model number for this product is 306684. That number is sewn on the label inside the house and it is also stamped on the packaging.

If you purchased this product, take it away from your child immediately. You should then cut the toy in half with a pair of scissors, take a picture of it, and throw the toy away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid.

Contact HABA to receive a $30.00 refund or gift card. You first need to email a photo documenting that the toy has been destroyed, along with your contact information. HABA is contacting all known purchasers of this Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toy.