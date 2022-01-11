Dole, President’s Choice Salads Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Dole, Presidents Choice salads are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported in Canada in connection with the consumption of these products. They were sold nationwide at the retail level. There is a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in the United States linked to other Dole salad products.

The recalled salads include Dole Garden Salad in 340 gram packages with the UPC number 0 71430 01135 5. All packages with a lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022, as well as all packages with a lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 are included.

The remaining recalled Dole salads products have a lot code beginning with “W” and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022: They include Very Veggie in 283 gram packages with UPC number 0 71430 01008 2; Greener Selection in 312 gram packages with UPC number 0 71430 00965 9; American Blend in 340 gram packages with UPC number 0 71430 00933 8; Asian Island Crunch Supreme Kit in 368 gram packages with UPC number 0 71430 01721 0; Southwest Salad Supreme Kit in 369 gram packages with UPC number 0 71430 01711 1; Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch in 257 gram packages with UPC number 0 71430 00098 4; and Chop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple in 276 gram packages with UPC number 0 71430 00182 0.

President’s Choice Garden Salad in 340 gram packages is recalled. That product has the UPC number 0 60383 22268 0 and all packages with a lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a best before date up to and including January 8, 2022, as well as all packages with a lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a best before date up to and including January 9, 2022 are included. Finally, Presidents Choice Mixed Greens in 340 gram packages is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 60383 00188 9. The lot code begins with “W” and all best before dates up to and including January 9, 2022 are in this recall.

You can see pictures of recalled salads at the CFIA web site. If you purchased any of these Dole, Presidents Choice salads, do not eat them, even if some has been eaten with no one getting sick. The symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning can take up to 70 days to appear, and the bacteria can be in tiny clusters on some greens but not all.

Throw the salads away in a double bagged package in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution and wash your hands after you discard them.

Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only be mildly ill with what seems like the flu, but they can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do get sick, see your doctor.