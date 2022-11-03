Domino and C&H Sugar Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Domino and C&H Sugar are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. The sugar may contain metal pieces from a broken screen, according to an FDA Enforcement Report notice. This recall was not posted on the FDA main recall page. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard, and the metal could injure the esophagus or gastrointestinal tract. We do not know if any injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Domino Foods Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida.

There are about 6040 cases of the sugar included in this recall. The recalled products are Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tubs that are packaged in 3.5 pound plastic tubs. There are six tubs in each case. The lot numbers of the recalled products are 52362, 52363, 52364, 52365, 52371, 52372, 52373, 52374, 52375, 52411, 52412, 52413, 52414, and 52415. The product numbers of the sugar tubs are 533031 and 433478. The best by dates that are stamped on the product labels include 09/06/25 through 09/09/25, 09/12/25 through 09/16/25, and 10/10/25 through 10/14/25.

The Domino and C&H Sugar products were distributed to distribution centers in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. The notice did not state which stores or store chains may have sold these items; identify them by the lot numbers, product numbers, package size, and the best by dates.

If you purchased these sugar tubs, do not eat any of the sugar and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the tubs away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.