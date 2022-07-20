Dose Vital VIP Vital Honey Recalled For Undeclared Drugs

by

Dose Vital VIP Vital Honey is recalled because it contains Tadalafil, a prescription drug, that is not declared on the label. Tadalafil, which is a phosphodiesterase type-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor, is the active ingredient in an FDA-approved prescription drug. This drug can interact with nitrates in some prescription drugs and can lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Some people who have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates. No adverse events have been repeated to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is MKS Enterprise LLC.

The recalled product is Dose Vital VIP Vital Honey that is packaged in a black box. It contains 12 sachets of 15 grams of honey. There are different expiration dates stamped on the back side of the package. The product was sold through the company’s website from March 2022 to July 2022. It was sold in all of the states in this country.

The recall was triggered after the FDA lab analysis confirmed that the product contains Tadalafil. If you bought this product, do not use it. You can throw it away in a sealed container or bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have experienced any adverse effects, see your doctor. You can then report the problem to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.