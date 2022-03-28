Dried Wife Plum Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Dried Wife Plum is being recalled for undeclared sulfites, as well as unallowed dye E123. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is A&C Best Food Trading Inc. that is located at 36-08 Review Avenue in Long Island City, New York.

The sulfites were found after testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The product contains “high levels” of sulfites that were not declared on the label. The consumption of more than 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving can cause severe reactions, including anaphylactic shock, in some people with asthma and some sensitive individuals.

The recalled product is Dried Wife Plum that is packaged in clear plastic jars that weigh about one pound each. The product is coded “2021/10/15” that is stamped on the bottom of the jar. The jar has Chinese characters and a picture of plums. This item was distributed nationally at the retail level.

If you purchased this product and have asthma, or are sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw this product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or putting it into another container. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.