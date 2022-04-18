Eat This Uncured Bacon Marmalade Recalled For No Inspection

by

Eat This Uncured Bacon Marmalade is being recalled for lack of inspection. About 709 pounds of heat-treated, shelf-table uncured bacon marmalade products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Firehouse Jams, LLC of Erwinna, Pennsylvania.

The uncured bacon marmalade with oranges and balsamic caramelized onion product was produced on July 10, 2021, December 3, 2021, and March 1, 2022. The recalled product is 10.5 ounce jars containing “Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions. The lot codes on the product are 7/23, 11/23, 12/23 and 3/24. The Eat This Uncured Bacon Marmalade has a two-year shelf-life.

The product has the establishment number “EST. 47682” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The marmalade was sold online and was also shipped to retail stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Office of Inspector General of a complaint that was received through the OIG’s hotline. The compliant was investigated, and FSIs found that the product was made in an establishment that was not inspected by the USDA. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or pantries.

In you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, so other people can’t get to it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.