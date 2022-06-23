Electrolux Refrigerators Recalled For Ice Maker Choking Hazard

by

Electrolux Refrigerators, including Frigidaire models, are being recalled because of an ice maker choking hazard. The ice level detector arm in these refrigerators can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket. Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.

The refrigerators were sold at Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire’s web site from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300. The refrigerators were manufactured in the United States, Mexico, and Thailand. About 367,500 units were sold in the United States, and about 7,180 were sold in Canada.

The recall is for 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux refrigerator model. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white, and black. The brand name, model number, and serial number for each unit is printed on a label on the right panel in the inside of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators are from 23 to 36 inches wide.

You can see the long list of recalled refrigerators, the model number, product type, UPC number, and serial range at the CPSC web site. Most of the refrigerators are side by side models; two are French Door models, and one is a top freezer model.

If you have any of these refrigerators in your home, stop using the ice maker immediately. Empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to come to your home and replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.