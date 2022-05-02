Elite Chocolate Candy Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Elite Chocolate candy, gum, and snacks are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Srauss Israel of Israel.

The Elite chocolate, gum, and snack products were distributed in the kosher market, primarily in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The candy was also distributed in California and Florida. The chocolate and other products were also sold directly to consumers through Amazon, Fresh Direct, Passover.com, and all retailer online sites.

Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum and Toffee Candies are all recalled, including all product codes currently on the U. S. market. You can see the full list of recalled products, along with the UPC number and KayCo’s item number, and package size at the FDA web site. They are all Elite brand. No other Strauss Israel or Elite products are affected by this recall.

Some of the recalled products include Hazelnut & Almond Milk Chocolate Bar, Popping Rocks Milk Chocolate Bar, Bittersweet Chocolate Bar, Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream, Aerated Milk Chocolate, Mix Chocolate with Cookies and Caramel Hazelnuts, Milk Chocolate Bar With Lentils, Bloody with Hazelnut Cream, Pesek Zman, Zman Wafer Roll, Milk Chocolate Log, and Nutty Cream Chocolate Bar, among others. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with this bacteria. People usually suffer from these symptoms: headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.