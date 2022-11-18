Eric and Jessica Nickol Raw Milk Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Eric and Jessica Nickol raw milk is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The Eric and Jessica Nickol Farm is located at 995 County Highway 35 in Maryland, New York in Otsego county. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

A sample of the milk that was collected by an inspector was found to be contaminated with the pathogen. The producer was notified about a preliminary positive test result on November 9, 2022. More laboratory testing that was completed on November 14, 2022 confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample.

The farm is now prohibited form selling raw, or unpasteurized, milk until more sampling indicates that the product is free of pathogens.

If you purchased this unpasteurized milk, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a double bagged container in a secure trash can or return it to the place of purchase. If you pour it down the drain, sanitize the sink with a mild bleach solution and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you drank this raw milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. People experience high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by diarrhea and nauseas. Pregnant women may only feel they have a mild case of the flu, but listeriosis can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and infection in the newborn. If you do feel sick after drinking Eric and Jessica Nickol raw milk, see your doctor.