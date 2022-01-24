Evive Immunity Super Functional Smoothie Recalled For Cyanide Risk

by

Evive Immunity Super Functional Smoothie is being recalled in Canada because the product contains raw elderberries, which pose a cyanide poisoning risk. Elderberries contain cyanogenic glycosides, a natural toxin. There have been illnesses reported that are associated with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Evive Nutrition Inc.

The recalled product is Evive Immunity Super Functional Smoothie that is sold in 150 gram containers. There is no UPC number on this product. The codes printed on the product label are: H202131213 2023 MA 06, H202132113 2023 MA 18, and H202134213 2023 JN 08. This product is sold online. It is sold in cubes that are used to make smoothies. This recall was started after the company received complaints from consumers.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. The government is also ensuring that this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a double bagged or sealed container inside a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

While the human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, larger amounts can cause cyanide poisoning, which can be deadly. Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness, confusion, anxiety, restlessness, nausea, headache, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures, and cardiac arrest.