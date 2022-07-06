Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Recalled For Allergens

by

Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread is being recalled because it could contain soy or eggs, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is J&M Foods of Little Rock, Arkansas.

The package that is marked Lavender Shortbread Cookies was accidentally packaged with Chocolate Chip Cookies, which were made with soy and egg, so the package doesn’t list those allergens. The recalled product is Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread that is packaged in 7 ounce bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0-85239-28609-8, and the lot code is BB 18-Apr-2023. There were about 1,464 units of those cookies produced.

On the individual packages, the lot code, which is also the best by date, is on the back of the bag. You can find the item UPC number on the bottom of each package. The cookies were sold nationally at Target stores. This is the only product subject to the recall. Target has been notified, and they have removed the cookies from their store shelves and online sales.

This recall was triggered by a consumer contact. If you bought this product and are allergic to egg and/or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.