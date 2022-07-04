by

The FDA has issued an alert on Plug Heist Trap House oh baby homemade infant formula. This product was not manufactured in compliance with infant formula regulations and was not tested to ensure it meets the strict nutritional requirements for infant formula. The company also did not submit the required pre-market notification to the FDA, as required by law.

It’s important to note that homemade infant formulas have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety and may lack nutrients that are vital to their growth. The FDA conducted an investigation at the firm’s location, which is a home residence.

The formula was made with astragalus root, elderberry, echinacea, organic apples, organic carrots, cat nip, sea moss, bananas, hemp, soursop, chamomile, and oatmeal. It claims to be dairy free and gluten free.

This formula has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies in infants and may be contaminated with harmful pathogens, according to the FDA report. The company is no longer manufacturing and selling this product.

Homemade formulas in general are strongly discouraged by the FDA and experts. It is difficult to make a formula that has the exact nutritional requirements at home, and there is always the possibility of cross-contamination between the formula and other foods in the kitchen, kitchen surfaces, and human error.

If you purchased this Plug Heist Trap House infant formula, stop feeding it to your infant immediately. You can throw the formula away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Clean any bottles you may have used with soap and water. And clean any areas where you may have stored the formula with soap and water.

If your infant has been experiencing any problems, see your pediatrician. You can report any adverse events to the FDA several ways. Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator. Or you can file a report online using the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.