FDA Allows Qualified Health Claim For Magnesium and Blood Pressure

The FDA is allowing a qualified health claim for magnesium and blood pressure, that it will not object to the use of certain health claims regarding the consumption of that mineral and a reduced risk of high blood pressure. The claim will be allowed if it is “appropriately worded” to avoid misleading consumers, and if other factors for the use of this claim are met.

A petition was submitted on behalf of The Center for Magnesium Education and Research, LLC. It requested that the FDA authorize a health claim about the relationship between the consumption of magnesium and the reduced risk of high blood pressure. A health claim iterates the relationship between a substance and a disease or health-related condition.

The petition was reviewed, along with other evidence related to the claim, and the FDA found that the “totality of the scientific evidence supports a qualified health claim on the relationship between magnesium and a reduced risk of high blood pressure in conventional foods and dietary supplements.” The FDA will consider other factors in the exercise of its enforcement discretion for the use of a qualified health claim in both conventional foods and dietary supplements.

These are the qualified health claims that will be allowed: