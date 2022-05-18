by

The FDA closes Listeria and norovirus outbreak investigations on its CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, while the alleged cereal outbreak case count increased. There are now only three active food poisoning outbreak investigations being conducted by the FDA.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that closed has sickened at least 20 people. A vehicle was not identified, even though traceback was initiated, an on-site inspection was initiated, and samples were collected and analyzed. The outbreak status is still listed as “ongoing” because the most recent illness onset date was April 20, 2022. It can take up to 70 days for the symptoms of listeriosis to manifest. The CDC will continue to monitor for more illnesses. This investigation will be reopened if more new illnesses are reported and new information is uncovered.

The outbreak of norovirus that was linked to the consumption of raw oysters imported from British Columbia, Canada has ended. Outbreaks that are associated with shellfish are managed by the FDA Division of Seafood Safety, not CORE Response Teams. that outbreak was included “for the convenience of the customer,” according to the FDA.

In the outbreak associated with cereal, the total adverse event report number increased to 558 from 529, an increase of 29 more incidents. An onsite inspection was initiated.

The investigation into the issue with Cronobacter at Abbott Nutrition’s facility has ended. The FDA has transferred to an Incident Management Group to work on supply chain and food safety issues.

The outbreak that may be associated with meal replacement drinks has stayed steady at six adverse event reports. Traceback, sample collection, and analysis has started in this outbreak investigation.

Finally, there is an active Listeria monocytogenes outbreak investigation. That outbreak has sickened at least 19 people. The only action taken has been initiation of traceback.