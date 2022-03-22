Flow Alkaline Spring Water Recalled For Adverse Reactions

by

Flow Alkaline Spring Water is being recalled because of four complaints of alleged adverse reactions, according to the FDA. The recall notice did not state what the adverse reactions were. The recalling firm is Flow Beverages Inc. that is located at 33 Lakeview Court in Verona, Virginia.

The recalled product is Flow Alkaline Spring Water in Organic lemon + ginger flavor. The bottles are 500 ml, with 12 units per case packed in a Tetra Pak paper carton. The lot numbers that are stamped on the product are 2023AUG29 V5 (August 29, 2023), and 2023AUG29 V5 (August 29, 2023), and the UPC numbers that are printed on the product labels are 628055429449 and 628055429425.

The consumer complaints were registered after people ingested the Flow organic lemon + ginger flavored water. The water is in 16.9 fluid ounce bottles (500 ml). The recall notice did not state where this product was sold; use the lot numbers and UPC numbers to determine if you purchased this specific recalled product no matter where you shop.

The FDA is concerned that this product could be in consumer’s homes. Please check your pantry carefully. If you did buy this item, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a double bagged or sealed container inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. Or you can take this item back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.