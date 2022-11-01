Foster Farms Chicken Patties Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Foster Farms Chicken Patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically hard clear pieces of plastic that may be sharp. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard, and may also injure the esophagus. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recaling firm is Foster Farms of Farmerville, Louisiana.

The fully cooked frozen breaded chicken breast patties were produced on August 11, 2022. The recalled item is Foster Farms Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat. The product is in an 80-ounce plastic bag that contains 20 pieces of the patties. The best by date stamped on the label is 08/11/23. The lot code 3*2223** is in inkjet print on the back of the packaging. The code 7527899724 is printed under the barcode.

The establishment number for this product is P-33901 that is on the front of the bag. The patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations.

FSIS is conducting effectiveness checks to make sure that this product is not available for purchase. If a retail distribution list is released, it will be posted on the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have that product with those specific best by dates and codes.

If you did buy these Foster Farms Chicken Patties, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.