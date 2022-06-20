Freshpet Select Fresh Chicken Dog Food Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe dog food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No reports of illness, either animal or human, have been repotted to the company to date in connection with the issue. The recalling firm is Freshpet Inc.

People can get sick from handling contaminated pet food, or from petting animals who have consumed this food and have shed pathogens through feces on their coats and the surrounding area. Dogs with Salmonella infections may not show any symptoms, or they may be lethargic with diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, and vomiting. If your dog has consumed this pet food and has been ill, take him to your vet.

The recalled product is Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe that is packaged in 4.5 pound bags. The sell by date on this product is 10/29/22. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 627975011673 and the lot code is 10/29/22. This lot was designated for destruction, but a small portion was inadvertently shipped to some retailers in a few states in the last two weeks.

The dog food may have been sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

If you purchased this food with this specific UPC number and lot number, do not feed it to your pet. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are affected by this recall. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.