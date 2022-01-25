FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Recalled For Possible Choking Hazard

by

FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers are being recalled for a possible choking hazard, according o the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause it to detach from the plastic shield. No injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Mushie & Co.

The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were made in two designs: Classic and Daisy. The Classic design is a silicone nipple that is attached to a round plastic shield. The Dairy design has a round scalloped plastic shield. Each design was sold in two sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months. The name “FRIGG” is in raised letters on the handle of the shield. These pacifiers were sold in more than 40 colors. They were manufactured in Denmark by FRIGG Production ApS / FB Trading ApS, of Denmark

Stores that carried these pacifiers include SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, Olivia &, and Jade Company stores. Thy were sold nationwide and online at Amazon and the company web site from April 2021 through December 2021 for $8 for a single pacifier and $15 for a pack of two.

The company has received eight reports of the nipple detaching from the plastic shield in the U.S. The manufacturer has received about 200 reports from outside of the U.S. of the nipple detaching.

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled pacifiers and should contact the firm for a full refund or credit. To obtain the refund or credit, cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier. Take a picture of the destroyed item and send it to Mushie & Co. at their web site. Then dispose of the pacifier by throwing away both pieces.