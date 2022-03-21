Fruit Fresh Up Cut Produce and Dips Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Fruit Fresh Up cut produce and dips are being recalled for possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. All of its fresh cut fruit and vegetables products and ready to eat dips that were processed in the company’s Depew, New York production facilities are included in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The reading firm is Fruit Fresh Up, Inc.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with package sizes and identifying numbers such as codes and UPC numbers. The brand names of the recalled items include Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. The types of recalled produce include watermelon chunks, small fruit platter with raspberry dip, veggie platter with ranch, pineapple spears, cantaloupe spears, melon trio, melon combo, honeydew chunk, mixed melon, and raspberry dip, among others. These items were distributed in New York and surrounding states.

These items are packed in clear plastic containers with a tamper evident seal. The “Best if Used By” dates are between March 5, 2022 and March 23, 2022. The dips are in 7 ounce clear plastic clamshell containers with Best if Used By dates of Much 15, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

The recall was triggered after results from the environmental program found that surfaces where the products are packaged were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

If you purchased any of these Fruit Fresh Up cut produce or dips, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard these items.