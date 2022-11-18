Fudgeamentals Chocolate Fudge Bites Recalled For Walnuts

by

Fudgeamentals Chocolate Fudge Bites are being recalled because they may contain walnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts or who has a severe sensitive to tree nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York.

One lot of the Fudgeamentals Chocolate Fudge Bites are included in this recall. The package may actually contain Chocolate Walnut Fudge Bites. The issue was discovered when one of the store employees discovered that the product containing walnuts was incorrectly labeled as Chocolate Fudge Bites.

The candy is in a clear 8 ounce plastic container labeled Chocolate Fudge Bites, marked with lot number 22301015. The UPC number 840235800392 is printed on the back or bottom side of the product package just below the barcode. The lot number is printed directly on the side of the package. The candy was sold through Fareway retail grocery stores in the states of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

If you bought this product with those lot and UPC numbers, and cannot consume walnuts for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.