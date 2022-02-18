Giant Eagle Diced Green Peppers Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

There are two recalls for Giant Eagle Diced Green Peppers on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page. These recalls have not been posted on the FDA’s recall web page. And they do not appear on Giant Eagle’s recall page.

The first recall is for Giant Eagle Diced Green Peppers that are packaged in 10 ounce (283 gram) bags. The product is frozen. There are 12 packages per case. The best by date for this product is 10/14/2023. No UPC number has been provided for this product. The recalling firm is Giant Eagle Inc. at 101 Kappa Drive in Pittsburgh.

The second recall is for Giant Eagle Diced Green Peppers that are also packaged in 10 ounce poly bags. There are 12 10 ounce bags per case, and the product is also in 22 pound cartons. The code information on this product is: R16372 exp. 03/12/2023 R16514 exp. 09/30/2022 R17422 exp. 01/21/2023 R17117 exp. 08/12/2023 R17133 exp. 04/14/2023 R18388 exp. 10/14/2023. There is no UPC number given for this product. The recalling firm is Frozen Food Development at 156 W. Harrisburg Avenue in Rheems, Pennsylvania.

No product photos are available. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first. There is a possibility of cross-contamination between this item and other foods and surfaces in your kitchen. In addition, freezing does not destroy Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, and some people may only thaw this product before use.

You can throw the product away in a double bagged or sealed container in a secure trash can so other people can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product.