Giant Wild Caught Smoked Salmon Recalled For Possible Listeria

Giant Wild Caught Smoked Salmon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida.

There are 540 cases of this product included in the recall. The recalled item is Giant Wild Caught Sockeye Smoked Salmon that is packaged in a 4 ounce fully printed cardboard sleeve. The sleeve has a window to display the fish. The salmon is sold in the refrigerated area of the supermarket. The packages with UPC number 68826715832 that are sold with Lot number R4132 (printed on the clear plastic vacuum bag visible through the sleeve window) are included in this recall.

The smoked salmon was distributed by Giant Food in these states: Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, and in Washington D.C. The problem was discovered though routine regulatory testing by the Maryland Department of Health.

If you purchased Giant Wild Caught Smoked Salmon with that UPC number and lot number, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding this product, since Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Freezing doesn’t destroy this pathogen. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and handling this item.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.