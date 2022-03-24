Global Fresh Marketing Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Global Fresh Marketing Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is WiseTrade Corporation of Irvine, California.

The recalled product is 7.05 ounce (200 gram) packages of Global Fresh Marketing Enoki mushrooms. The mushrooms are packaged in a plastic bag with the words “Global Fresh Marketing Enoki Mushrooms” on the front and the name of the company on the back. The UPC number 809728-95012 is printed on the back side of the container. There is no lot code or dates on the package.

The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample collected and analyzed by California Department of Public Health (CDPH) revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a 7.05 ounce package of the mushrooms. The recall is being made with the knowledge of the FDA.

If you purchased this product do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms first. The potential for cross-contamination is too great. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.