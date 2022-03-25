Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries Recalled For Sulfites

by

Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries are being recalled for sulfites that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sulfites could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is SunTree Snack Foods LLC Of Phoenix, Arizona.

The recalled product is Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries that are packaged in 4 ounce plastic bags. The label states “Target.” The lot code, UPC number, and best by date pairs are 88514 with UPC number 085239182840 and best by dates 10/01/2022, 10/04 to 10/07/2022, and 10/11 to 10/14/2022. Also recalled is the number combinations lot code 86061, the UPC number 085239182840, and the best by date 09/01/2022.

The recalled packages are resealable stand up pouches that were distributed through retail stores nationally. The recall was triggered by sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture. The consumption of more than 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving can cause serious or life-threatening reactions, including anaphylactic shock, in some people who are allergic to this ingredient and some asthmatics. The recall notice did not state how much was in each serving of the strawberries.

If you purchased this item and cannot consume sulfites for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the strawberries away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.