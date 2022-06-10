Gourmondo Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Gourmondo Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches are being recalled because they contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been report to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gourmando Co. of Seattle, Washington.

The recalled product is Gourmondo Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches that are packaged in 11.04 ounce (313 gram) containers. The best by dates for this product are 6/5/22 and 6/7/22. They were sold in Washington state to Metropolitan Market stores on June 1 and June 3, 2022. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 859266007984. The product has the Gourmondo label and is wrapped in cellophane.

During a routine inspection, the Washington State Department of Agriculture found that a printing error on the stickers for this product did not contain the sub ingredients for “mayonnaise,” One of the ingredients is whole eggs. Eggs were also omitted on the list of allergens on the mislabeled stickers.

Only 21 of these sandwiches are affected by this error, but the company is reporting the issue and recalling any product that may be in inventory out of an abundance of caution. All products should have a best by date of, or before, today and should already be slated for disposal.

If you bought this sandwich and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the sandwich away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.