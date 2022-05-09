Grandma’s Cuisine Pierogis Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Grandma’s Cuisine Pierogis are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not printed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Dymski Pierogies, doing business as Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

The recalled Grandma’s Cuisine Pierogis products are frozen cheese-filled pierogis. The Grandma’s Cuisine brand products were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Bernat’s pierogis were distributed to retail stores in Massachusetts. Golden Eagle pierogis were distributed to retail stores in New Jersey. They were all sold between April 2021 and April 2022.

The pierogis are sold in 1 pound and 3 pound plastic bags. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the UPC numbers and package sizes and net weights. Some of the recalled items include Potato-Cheese Pierogi, Mini Potato-Cheddar Pierogi, Sweet Cheese Pierogi, Potato-Cheddar Jalapeño Pierogi, Spinach-Feta Pierogi, Bernat’s Potato & Cheese, Golden Eagle Potato and Cheese Pierogis, and Golden Eagle Cheese Scallion Pierogis. You can also see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was started when the company discovered that product containing milk was sold in packages that didn’t reveal the presense of that allergen.

If you bought any of these recalled products with those UPC numbers and package sizes, and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.