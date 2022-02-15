Great American Cobbler Creole Chicken Pot Pie Recalled For Soy

by

Great American Cobbler Company Creole Chicken Pot Pie is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. About 4,272 pounds of this product are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Great American Cobbler LLC of Homerville, Georgia.

The recalled product is a frozen Creole style chicken pot pie. It was produced on August 19, 2021 and November 3, 2021. The recalled item is a 2 pound cardboard box sleeve containing “Great American Pot Pie Handcrafter Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie” with the lot codes 21231 and 21307. The best by dates stamped on the product label are 02/19/2023 and 05/03/2023. The pot pies have the establishment number “P47401” inside the USDA mark of inspection printed on the label.

They were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Virginia. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities. FSIS is concerned that some of this product is in consumers’ home freezers.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the pot pies away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time during the lifespan. Symptoms of an allergy to soy can include tingling in the mouth, itchy skin, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, or throat, wheezing, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting.