Great Value Walnut Chopped Pouches Recalled For Pecans

Great Value Walnut Chopped Pouches are being recalled because they may contain pecan pieces. This is a Walmart brand. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is South Georgia Pecan Company of Valdosta, Georgia.

The recalled product is Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces that are packaged in a 4 ounce resealable pouch. The lot number on the package is 29329, and the UPC number that is stamped on the label is 78742201344. The use by date for this item is April 29, 2023.

The recall was issued because of a mislabeling issue. A packaging run of pecans was mistakenly identified as Chopped Walnuts. On August 16, 2022 the firm was notified by a retailer that the pouches labeled walnuts actually contained pecan pieces. This item was distributed between August 8, 2022 and August 16, 2022. It was shipped to select Walmart stores in the states of Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Please check to see if you have this product in your home. If you have, and you are allergic to pecans, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.