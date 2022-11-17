Green Day Produce Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Green Day Produce enoki mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These mushrooms were imported from Korea. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The distribution of this product has been suspended. The recalling firm is Green Day Produce Inc. of Vernon, California.

The recalled product is Green Day Produce enoki mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram (7.05 ounce) clear plastic package. The descriptor “Enoki Mushrooms” is on the front and Green Day Produce Inc. is on the back. The UPC number that is stamped on the back side of the package is 16430-69080. There are no lot codes or dates on this package. No picture of the product package was provided.

The potential for contamination was discovered when a retail sample, collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one package of the enoki mushrooms. There is an import alert, issued by the FDA in July 2022, on enoki mushrooms imported from Korea.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it, since the possibility of cross-contamination is great. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for up to 70 days. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and confusion that may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant people may feel they have a mild case of the flu, but this illness can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

After you discard the mushrooms, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to destroy any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these mushrooms.