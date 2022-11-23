Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Bottles Recalled For Lead Risk

by

Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Bottles are being recalled for possible lead poisoning risk. The base on the products can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead. There is no known level of lead exposure that is safe. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause serious health problems, including problems in the development of the nervous system and brain. The recalling firm is Green Sprouts Inc. of Asheville, North Carolina. The bottles were manufactured in China.

The recalled products are Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups. About 10,500 units of these items were sold.

The recall is for 6 ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cups with tracking numbers 29218V06985 or 35719V06985; 6 ounce Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cups with tracking number 33020V06985; and 8 ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985 or 35719V06985. You can find the tracking numbers on the bottom of the base.

The double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in these colors: aqua, pink, green, and navy. The bottles had one of three closure options: a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle; a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar, and handle; and a silicone straw with a plastic screw-on flip cap.

The firm has received seven reports of the base breaking off and exposing the solder dot. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The bottles were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores in the United States. They were also sold at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby’s web site, and Bed Bath & Beyond’s web site from January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14.00 and $19.00.

If you bought one of these products, take them away from children and stop using them immediately. Discard the bottles and caps. You can contact Green Sprouts for a full refund.