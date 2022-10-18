Hammond’s Candies Salted Caramel Cookies Recalled For Peanut

by

Hammond’s Candies Salted Caramel Cookies are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious exaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Hammond’s Candies of Denver, Colorado.

The cookies were distributed nationwide in retail store and also through mail order. The recalled product is Hammond’s Candies Salted Caramel Cookies that are packaged in a 5 ounce printed cardstock box. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 91355 89889 5. The Hammond’s item number for this product is CK15008. The recalled product code, which is the best by date, is Best By: 6/29/2023A that can be found on a sticker that it is located at the lower-right corner of the back of the box.

The recall was triggered after a routine product check revealed that peanut-containing product had been packed and distributed in incorrect packaging that did not declare the presence of the allergen. This was a temporary failure of the manufacturer’s packing and product release process.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.