Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies Recalled For Peanut

Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies are being voluntarily recalled for undeclared peanuts. This means that anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. This notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page, so no information about possible reactions is available. The recalling firm is Hammond’s Candies Since 1920 of Denver, Colorado.

The problem is that the company’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies are packaged in Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies boxes. So peanuts are not listed on the ingredient label and there is no allergen statement on the container. The cookies were sold nationwide in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, and in Washington D.C. and at one location in Canada.

The recalled product is Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies that are packaged in 5 ounce (142 gram) packages. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 91355 89889 5. The code on the box, which is on a sticker, is 6/29/2023A. The cookies are packaged in sealed, opaque, white, plastic bags, which are packed inside printed on cardstock boxes. There are 8 boxes per case. About 27 to 62 cases are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product is available.

If you bought that product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.