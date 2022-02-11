Hampton House Chicken Nuggets Recalled For Salmonella in Canada

by

Hampton House Chicken Nuggets are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. There have been no reported illnesses that are associated with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is JD Sweid Foods (2013) Ltd.

The recalled product is Hampton House Chicken Nuggets that are packaged in 3 kilogram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 66123 52102 0, and the code is 3141. The best before date for this item is 2022 NO 10.

This recall was triggered by text results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings that are posted on the CFIA web page. The government is making sure that the product has been removed from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Salmonella does not change the aroma, taste, texture or appearance of food. Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually occur six hours to six days after eating contaminated food. The symptoms usually include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.