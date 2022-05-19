Health Alert For Great Value Black Forest Ham For Processing Deviation

by

A public health alert for Great Value Black Forest Ham has been issued by the USDA for a potential processing deviation. The ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing, but it is labeled ready to eat. This product should not be eaten. A recall was not requested because the government believes that the product is no longer available for purchase. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date.

The ready to eat sliced ham was produced by Plumrose USA, doing business as Swift Prepared Foods of Council Bluffs, Iowa. It was made from April 28, 2022 through May 1, 2022. The recalled product is 1 pound resealable plastic packages containing “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added,” with a best if used by date of 07/15/22 (July 15, 2022).

The ham has the establishment number “EST. 26C” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to Walmart stores in these states: Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the firm identified ham that did not appear to be fully cooked. The establishment performed an investigation and told FSIS of their findings.

FSIS is concerned that this product could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your fridge and freezer carefully to see if you purchased this item. If you did, you can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.