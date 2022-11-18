Healthy Sense Daily Multiple Vitamins Recalled For Incorrect Info

by

Healthy Sense Daily Multiple Vitamins with Iron tablets and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins with Iron tablets are being recalled because the levels of some of the vitamins in the products are lower than the declared amount on the label. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these two products. The recalling firm is Mason Vitamins Inc. of Miami Lakes, Florida.

The recalled dietary supplements include Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron that is sold in bottles containing 20 tablets each. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 311845353238, and the lot number/expiration date pair is 25807G / 09/2024. Also recalled is People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins with Iron that are in bottles that contain 30 tablets each. The UPC number for that product is 311845486882, and the lot number expiration dates pairs are 25807G / 09/2024, A25807G / 09/2024, B25807G / 09/2024, C25807G / 09/2024, and D25807G / 09/2024.

No other People’s Choice and Healthy Sense products are included in this recall. The vitamins have lower levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Pantothenic Acid than the declared amounts on the label. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these products, stop using them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.