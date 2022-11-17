Hill Country Fare Ground Beef Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Hill Country Fare Ground Beef and HEB ground chuck ground beef are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of reflective mirror-like material. This poses a choking, mouth injury, and esophagus injury hazard. About 93,697 pounds of the raw ground beef products are included in this recall. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Tyson Fresh Meats of Amarillo, Texas.

The raw ground beef items were produced on November 2, 2022. They include:

10 pound chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5 pound chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5 pound chubs containing “H-E-B GROUND CHUCK GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT.”

These ground beef items all have the establishment number “EST. 245E” stamped on the seam of the chub. They were shipped to retail locations in Texas. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when the firm told USDA that they received consumer complaints reporting findings of “mirror-like” material in ground beef products that were purchased from grocery stores. FSIS is concerned that these items could be in consumers’ home freezers.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have these items. If you do, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Meanwhile, FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is removing these items from store shelves. If a retail distribution list is posted, it will be on the USDA web site.