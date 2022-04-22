Hippie Organics French Beans Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Hippie Organics French Beans are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Alpine Fresh, Inc. of Doral, Florida.

The recalled item is Hippie Organics French Beans that are packaged in 1 pound clear plastic bags. The lot number is 313-626 that is on the back of the package on a small white label. The recalled beans were sold in Whole Foods retail stores in these states: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland. They were sold in ALDI stores in Florida, and sold in LIDL stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Routine testing by the company revealed the pathogen in the beans with that lot code. The problem was isolated to the identified lot and the company has taken corrective actions.

If you bought these green beans, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them thoroughly first. The possibility of cross-contamination with other foods and surfaces in your kitchen is too great. Throw the beans away after first double bagging them, in a secure trash can. Or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water after you discard the beans. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

If you ate these beans, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which is caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, muscle aches, and a stiff neck, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.