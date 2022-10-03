Holly Hill Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Holly Hill Dark Chocolate Almonds and the same product sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, has a severe sensitivity to that ingredient, or is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this candy. The recalling firm is Momyer Distribution Inc. of Salem, Oregon.

The candy was sold under several brand names at various stores. The Dark Chocolate Almonds were sold in Oregon and Washington at the retail level, including at Safeway, Albertsons, and Roths Fresh Market stores. The recalled item is Dark Chocolate Almonds that are packaged in a 9.5 ounce plastic container. The almonds were sold in the produce section of these markets. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The product sold at Safeway and Albertsons is labeled as “PRODUCE,” in large red letters and “Dark Chocolate Almonds” are in black text on the top label. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 19061 19371 2. The best by date for this item is on or before 10/15/2023 (October 15, 2023). The best by date is printed above the UPC number.

The product sold at Roths Fresh Market is labeled as Holly Hill Gourmet Snacks Dark Chocolate Almonds. The UPC number for this item is 0 08918 23018 2. The best by date printed on the label is on or before 10/21/2023 (October 21, 2023).

The recall was started when the company discovered that the almonds were sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. If you purchased this item and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away or return it to to the place of purchase for a refund.