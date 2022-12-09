Igor Gorgonzola Blue Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Igor Gorgonzola cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jan K. Overweel Limited.

This cheese was sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. It is Igor Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese that is packaged in 350 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 021398 400069, and the codes on the product are Best Before: 2023/FE/01 L: 2777001.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation is being conducted, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be posted on the CFIA recall page. The government is making sure that this product is being removed from the marketplace.

If you purchased Igor Gorgonzola in that package size, with that UPC number and expiration date, do not eat it. You can take it back to the store where you bought it, or you can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can.

After you discard the cheese, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it.

If you ate this cheese, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. People who are most affected by this illness include pregnant women, the very young, the elderly, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system.