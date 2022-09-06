IKEA METALLISK Espresso Makers Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

IKEA METALLISK Espresso Makers are being recalled for possible burn and injury hazards. The firm has received 16 reports of espresso makers bursting. Four reports of burns, scald injuries, and hearing damage have been reported, but none are in the United States. The espresso makers were sold at the retail level in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

About 2,100 of these products were sold in the United States, 5,200 were sold in Canada, and 200 were sold in in Mexico. The espresso makers with a stainless steel safety valve can burst and spew out hot contents.

The recall is for IKEA METALLISK Espresso Makers with a stainless-steel safety valve for cooktop 0.4.1. The label engraved on the bottom of the product includes the IKEA logo, other product information, and a date stamp in the YYWW format, where the first two digits represent the year and the second two the week of manufacture. The recalled items have a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.

The espresso makers were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from September 2020 through January 2022 for about $20.00. The retailer is IKEA USA Retail LLC of Virginia. The importer is IKEA Supply AG of Switzerland. The product was manufactured in China.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. It can be returned for a full refund to any IKEA store location, or returned by mail using a pre-paid label. Proof of purchase or a receipt is not required to get a refund.