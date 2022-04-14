Inari Organic Blue Poppy Seeds Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Inari Organic Blue Poppy Seeds are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Puresouce Natural Products.

The recalled item is Inari Organic Blue Poppy Seeds that are packaged in 250 gram plastic bags. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 67390 35001 8. The lot number and expiration date pairs for this item are Lot 3142573 with expiration date 01/23; lot number 3182851 with expiration date 10/23; and lot number 3227118 with expiration date 10/24.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to more product recalls. If more recalls are warranted, the government will notify the public through updated recall warnings. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing the poppy seeds from the marketplace.

This product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the retail level, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. If you bought these Inari Organic Blue poppy seeds, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with other foods and surfaces in your kitchen.

You can throw the poppy seeds away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin six hours to six days after exposure. Most people suffer from headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pains and cramps, and diarrhea that could be bloody.