Indigo Bear Mugs Recalled For Burn and Laceration Hazard

Indigo Bear Mugs are being recalled for possible burn and laceration hazards. The mugs can crack or break when they are filled with hot liquids. About 270 of these mugs were sold in the United States, and 29,232 were sold in Canada at the retail level. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Indigo Books & Music Inc. of Short Hills, New Jersey. The manufacturer of the mugs is Guangdong Totye Ceramics of Chaozhou, China.

The recalled Indigo Bear Mugs include Papa Bear and Mama Bear Mugs. They were sold exclusively at the Indigo store in Short Hills, New Jersey from December 2020 through May 2022 for about $12.00.

The recalled product is for Indigo branded Papa Bear and Mama Bear mugs with these batch numbers: 1220, 0621, 1021, or 0920. The batch numbers are printed on the bottom of the mugs. The UPC numbers 882709402770 or 882709402763 are printed on a white sticker that is placed on the bottom of the mugs. You can see pictures of the recalled mugs at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The mugs are made of ceramic and have a white exterior with either a “PAPA BEAR” or “MAMA BEAR” decal. The mugs also have white animal ears on the rim. The interior of the Papa Bear mug is blue and the interior of the Mama Bear mug is aqua. Indigo is printed on the bottom of the mugs.

If you purchased these mugs, stop using them immediately. You can throw them away, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.