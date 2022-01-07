by

Interstate Meat recalls ground beef for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumer Reports reported that they found this contamination in a package of Kroger 93% lean ground beef purchased at a Fred Meyer store in Seattle on January 5, 2021. The recall is for about 28,356 ponds of ground beef products. The recalling firm is Interstate Meat Distributors. Inc. of Clackamas, Oregon.

The raw ground beef items were produced on December 20, 2021. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site. They include WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022; Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022; WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; and Kroger, Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22.

Also recalled is Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN/7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022; and Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022. Finally, Win-Co, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022; Kroger, GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022; Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022; and Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022 are recalled.

These products all have the establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use by or freeze by date. The ground beef was shipped to retail stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The outbreak notice states, “The issue was reported to FSIS after a retail package of ground beef was purchased and submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. FSIS conducted an assessment of the third-party laboratory’s accreditation and methodologies and determined the results were actionable.”

Please check your refrigerator or freezer carefully to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator or freezer after you discard these products. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

And if you ate any of these ground beef products, especially if they were cooked to less than well done, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection, which can take more than a week to appear. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.