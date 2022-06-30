Irene’s Bakery Cookies Recalled in Canada For Foreign Material

by

Two different types of Irene’s Bakery cookies are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of metal. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse events hav been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Irene’s Bakery.

These cookies were sold in British Columbia at the retail level. They include Irene’s Bakery Ginger Cookies that are packaged in containers containing eight cookies each. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 624461 11117 6 and the code on the product is 2022.JN.16 006045, which is a best before date of June 16, 2022. Also recalled is Irene’s Bakery Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies that are also packaged in a container of eight cookies. The UPC number for that product is 0 624461 11115 2 and the codes is Best Before 2022.JN.16 005046, which is a best before date of June 16, 2022.

Ginger cookies, with no brand name, are also recalled. They were sold individually. There is no code on that product and no UPC number. Finally, unbranded Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies are recalled. They were also sold individually. No code is on the product and there is no UPC number. There are no pictures of these recalled cookies.

If you bought these cookies, do not eat them, even if some has been consumed and no one has found any metal pieces. You can throw them away after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.