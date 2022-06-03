Irvington Seafood Crabmeat Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Irvington Seafood Crabmeat is being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Irvington Seafood of Irvington, Alabama.

The recalled product is Irvington Seafood Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat. It was distributed to retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The crab is packaged in 1 pound containers. The container is marked with the license number AL 111-C and the company name “Irvington Seafood.” The recalled product has one of these batch numbers written on the bottom of the container: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148, 150.

FDA testing found Listeria monocytogenes bacteria on cooking equipment and in the cooking room. No crabmeat has been teated, but product may contain the pathogen because of cross-contamination. Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the contamination.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the potential for cross-contamination. Throw the product away in a secure trash can after double bagging it, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the crabmeat. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this Irvington Seafood Crabmeat, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include stiff neck, high fever, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth, even though they only have a mild illness that is similar to the flu. If you do get sick, see your doctor.