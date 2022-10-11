JLM Tub Sesame Sticks Mix Recalled For Undeclared Cashews

by

JLM Tub Sesame Sticks Mix and Sunflower Meat are being recalled because they may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that is not declared on the label. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the firm to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Lipari Foods of Warren, Michigan.

The products were sold at the retail level in these states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. They were sold as a generic product without branding.

The recalled products are JLM Tub Sesame Sticks Mix in 11 ounce containers. The Lipari product number on the label is 368268. The lot codes and corresponding best by dates are 08202209B and 03/07/23; and 13202209B and 03/12/23; and the UPC number is 094776081646. Also recalled is JLM Tub Sunflower Meat Roasted/Salted, in 10 ounce containers, with Lipari product number 210903. The lot codes and corresponding best by dates for this item are 09202209B and 03/08/23; and 12202209B and 03/11/23. The UPC number for that product is 760208118135.

The problem was discovered when the firm’s sister company, JLM, discovered cashews in the bulk Oil Roasted and Salted Sunflower Seeds product from their bulk supplier, Shah Trading Company. That product was used to package both the Sesame Sticks Mix and Sunflower Meat Tub products.

If you purchased either of these products and are allergic to or sensitive to cashews, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.