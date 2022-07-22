Just Egg Chopped Spring Greens Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Three use by dates of Just Egg Chopped Spring Greens are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Eat Just Inc. of Alameda, California.

A total of 21 packages of the recalled product have been sold to consumers. The salad was sold to a select number of retail stores in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas.

The recalled product is Just Egg Chopped Spring Greens with three different use by dates. They are Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables, in 6 x 12 ounce containers. The case code for all three salads is 10191011001029, and the UPC number for all three items is 1 91011 00101 5. The three use by dates are USE BY JUN 10 2023 1612, USE BY JUN 29 2023 1802, and USE BY JUN 30 2023 1812. The product date and lot code are located above the UPC number on the back of the package.

The recalled lots tested negative for Listeria monocytogenes before they left the manufacturing facility. But, another lot that shares ingredients with these recalled salads has tested positive. The lot that did test positive was not released to the public. The recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

If you bought this salad with any of those use by dates, do not eat it. You should throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you did buy this product, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product. If you ate any, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.