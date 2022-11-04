Kalera Whole Head Lettuces Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Kalera whole head lettuces are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Kalera Public Limited Company of Orlando, Florida.

The company is recalling 633 cases of Crunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce. The lot codes 001293 and 001294 are printed on the label. The lettuces were sold under the Kalera brand name with the words “kalera. the cleanest lettuce in the world.” on the case label. This lettuce is grown indoors.

These lettuces were sold to a small number of retail venues and foodservice customers in Florida. The company has notified these customers and is working to make sure consumers do not receive any of these recalled products.

Kale’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella bacteria in some of its whole head lettuces. Only those products that are named above, are produced at the Orlando farms, and sold in Florida are included in this recall. No other Kalera products are affected or included.

If you bought any of these Kalera whole head lettuces, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged container in a secure trash can so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start within six hours to six days after eating food contaminated by this pathogen. Most people suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.