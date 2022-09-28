Keswick Creamery Cheeses Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Keswick Creamery cheeses, made from both raw and unpasteurized milk, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was not posted on the FDA’s main food recall page, but is on the Access Data FDA Enforcement report pages. This establishment is Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farms LLC that is located at 114 Lesher Road in Newburg, Pennsylvania. This is a voluntary recall that was initiated by the firm.

The cheeses were distributed in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania in stores and at farmers markets. This type of recall notice does not state whether or not anyone has been sickened in relation to the consumption of these products. The recall notice states that “All products manufactured by the firm have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The recalled Keswick Creamery cheeses include:

Raw Milk Cheeses

Aged Ploughman Cider Wash Tomme, in sizes 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, Batch 47

Aged Vulkwin’s Folly Scratch 2 packaged in four ounce to 12 ounce sizes, Batch 25,

Aged Wallaby in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, Batch 27

Aged Calverley in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, Batch 317

Aged Feta in 4 ounce to 12 ounce package sizes, Batches 102 and 139

Pasteurized Milk Cheeses

Whole Milk Ricotta in 8 ounce and 16 ounce clear deli containers, with expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, and 8/18/22, Batches 7/4, 7/11, 7/18, 7/25, and 8/4

Havarti, packaged in 4 ounce to 12 ounce containers, Batch 123

Bovre in multiple flavors including plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, and cranberry and honey. They are packaged in 8 ounce clear deli containers, with expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, and 8/22/22, Batches 7/4, 7/11, 7/18, and 8/1

Quark in multiple flavors including dill and onion and plain, in 8 ounce and 16 ounce clear deli containers. The expiration dates are 7/7/22, 8/4/22, and 8/25/22, Batches 6/22, 7/20, and 8/11

Vermeer Cheese in 4 ounce to 12 ounce packages, including Batches 6/22, 7/20, and 8/11.

If you purchased any of these cheeses, do not eat them. If you froze any for later use, or used them in recipes that have been frozen, discard them. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these cheeses.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. if you do feel sick, see your doctor.